Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Up 129.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) rose 129.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 25,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

