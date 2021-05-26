Asensus Surgical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 7,893 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $2,513,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASXC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 1,104,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,844,383. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

