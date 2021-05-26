Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of ASH opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

