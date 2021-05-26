Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Ashland Global has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Shares of ASH opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52.
ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
