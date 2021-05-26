Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Asia Global Crossing stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. Asia Global Crossing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Asia Global Crossing alerts:

Asia Global Crossing Company Profile

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Global Crossing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Global Crossing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.