Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $36.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.