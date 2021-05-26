Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,384 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 23,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,399. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

