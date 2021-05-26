Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.