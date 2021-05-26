Atomic Wallet Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,467.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $37,467.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005371 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.