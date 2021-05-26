Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 6,866.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 29,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEXAY shares. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

