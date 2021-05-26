AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

T stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 58,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 145,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

