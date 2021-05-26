Aurora (AOA) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and $3.12 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00085871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.01013744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.90 or 0.09741611 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

