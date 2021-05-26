Autodesk (ADSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

