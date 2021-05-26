Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,679 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,076. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.