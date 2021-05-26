Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.59. 11,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,715. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.66. The firm has a market cap of C$491.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

