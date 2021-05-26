AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.86 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock traded down $23.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,397.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,475.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.55. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

