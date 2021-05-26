AutoZone Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,430 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,126% compared to the average daily volume of 443 put options.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,277.55. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 79.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

