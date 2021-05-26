Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.