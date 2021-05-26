Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Analyst Recommendations for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

