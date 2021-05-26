Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

AVAH stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

