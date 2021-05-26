AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,177.14 ($54.57).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,406 ($44.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,527.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,549.61. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

