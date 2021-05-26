Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 9.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 3,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $905.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

