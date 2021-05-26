Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AVNT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

