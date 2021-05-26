AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Down 3.1%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.93. 1,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $818.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in AxoGen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 464,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

