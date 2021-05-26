AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,786,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

