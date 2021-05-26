Azuki 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $66,236.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $66,236.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00356792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00188036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00846527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.