AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,212. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

