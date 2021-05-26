Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.