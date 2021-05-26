Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Trading 42.9% Higher

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) traded up 42.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

