Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 22,270 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.67. 84,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.22 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.