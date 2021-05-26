Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. 715,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

