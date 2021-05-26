Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,776 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.51. 283,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

