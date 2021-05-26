Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,194,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.29% of Markel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,209.96. 919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,043. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,200.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

