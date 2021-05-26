Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,362,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

A traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. 45,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.