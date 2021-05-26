Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $407.40 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Facebook were worth $407,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock worth $560,136,671. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

