Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,020 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $151,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 609,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

