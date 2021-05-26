Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.38

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$125.38 and last traded at C$125.31, with a volume of 1594882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$123.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.33. The company has a market cap of C$80.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

