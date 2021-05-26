Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 78,407 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

