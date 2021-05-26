Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,571 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.