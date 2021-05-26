Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $4.39 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

IVE stock opened at $148.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

