Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Announces $0.15 None Dividend

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY remained flat at $$7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

