Beacon Securities Comments on FURY GOLD MN-TS’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FUR)

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) – Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FURY GOLD MN-TS in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

