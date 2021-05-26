Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.30

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $23.22. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 336,903 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $744.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.