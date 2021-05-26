Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 8,933 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. 107,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

