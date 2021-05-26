Beck Bode LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,250,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The company has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.