Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Tops $54.91 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $148,628.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

