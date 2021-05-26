Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

STZ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,622. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

