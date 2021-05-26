Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. 375,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

