Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

DEO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.