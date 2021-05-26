Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

ANTM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. 40,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

