Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 10,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 54,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,269. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.